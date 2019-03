The M55 is partially closed while firefighters tackle a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle is on fire on the hard shoulder between junctions 3 at Kirkham and junction 4 for Blackpool.

It is on the westbound carriageway and the road has been closed while firefighters deal with the blaze. The eastbound carriageway is not affected.

A diversion is in place for drivers who can exit at Junction 3, but traffic is very slow and drivers are advised to avoid the area.