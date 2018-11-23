M55 closed after rush hour accident

Have your say

The M55 was totally closed for a time this evening after a multi-vehicle crash.

As the Friday evening rush hour was in full swing, traffic was stopped eastbound between Junction 3 and Junction 1 near Preston.

Shortly after 5pm emergency services and traffic officers were working to move vehicles from the eastbound carriageway after a "minor injury" accident.

There were severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing as queues built up back to Wharles.

Meanwhile, there were reports of a second crash on the westbound carriageway.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Between J1 and J3 WESTBOUND - RTC - Full closure.

"No access to the M6 from the M55 at Broughton.

"We are putting a full closure in place whilst @LancsRoadPolice remain on scene dealing."

The eastbound carriageway was slowly being reopened.

But Lancs Road Police later tweeted that the westbound carriageway "may be closed for sometime".

"Please plan alternative routes," they added.

At around 7.45pm trapped traffic on the westbound carriageway was being turned around and escorted towards junction 1.