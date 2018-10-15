Lytham tennis players raise £10,000 for Parkinson's UK

These keen tennis players swapped their racquets for cycling shorts to ace a charity bike challenge.

The group from Lytham Tennis Club – including Tim Hird, 57, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease – raised more than £10,000 by cycling 150 miles in three days.

Tim, of Queen Street, and eight friends undertook the self-funded challenge, making their way from Whitehaven to Tynemouth for Parkinson’s UK.

Joining Tim, inset, were Adam Beeby, 54; Frank Murphy, 65; Danny Kirkman, 51; Jonathan Wildish, 48; Steve Foster, 58; Simon Holdsworth, 57; Damian Entwistle, 55; and Gavin Wiggans, 54.

Tim, who owns Bay Horse Autos in Blackburn, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014.

He said: “This challenge has given me something to focus on and to train for. It has produced great camaraderie amongst us all and during the challenge there were some very tough moments where we all supported each other to ensure we made it up the many steep and tough hills.

“We’ve had so much support from the whole tennis club and received a fabulous welcome back last Sunday.

“The support I get from Debbie, my family and friends all help me to remain positive and constantly reminds me that we get one chance, so make the most of it.”

Sarah Green, the regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to say huge congratulations to Tim and his team.

“Our work supporting people with Parkinson’s and research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition is completely dependent on donations.

“To put it simply, without the support of our amazing fundraisers, the work we do just wouldn’t be possible, and we’re very grateful for this support.”

Parkinson’s UK is the leading charity for those with the condition.

If you would like to sponsor Tim and his team there is still time to do so. Go online to uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘Tim Hird’ to help towards the final total.