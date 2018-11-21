Lytham Scarecrow Festival debut proves a hit – and boosts charity

Lytham folk have been praised for their imagination after the town’s scarecrow festival made an impressive debut.

Figures created ranged from US president Donald Trump to an RNLI lifeboat man as the event judged at the weekend raised some £200 for the Manacare Foundation charity in Sri Lanka.

An entry in the Lytham Scarecrow Festival

Organiser Matthew Sugden was delighted with the response from private individuals and local organisations as eye-catching figures appeared around town – and hopes the festival will be back even bigger and better next year.

“We had about 30 entries, including a Donald Trump figure and a Mexican on either side of a wall, an RNLI life guard, an excellent Minion and a flying super hero, plus some great entries from the Rainbows and Brownies.

“Residents of Cecil Street and Westby street were particularly supportive and I got the feeling that with a bit more time we will have a lot more entries next year.”

Winner was Alison Lane of Westby Street, whose entry Daisy and Fred at the Scarecrow Tavern particularly impressed the judges.

Alison, whose prize was £60 in Stringers store vouchers, said: “It was really fun taking part.”

The Manacare charity provides aid and activities for under-privileged women and along with the £200 raised, Lytham St Annes Lions have donated £250 and pledged a further £250, while Ramsbottom Choral Society and Orchestra raised £543 at a weekend concert..

The scarecrows will continue on show until Sunday.