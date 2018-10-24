Lytham's YouTube farmer looks forward to the future following award win

A Lytham farmer hopes to have a ‘show farm’ – while continuing his successful YouTube channel – after he won a national award.

Tom Pemberton won the Digital Innovator at the British Farming Awards after attracting a massive international online following for his family’s business.

Tom has more than 5.4 million views on his YouTube channel.

The enterprising 26-year-old reports on his farm matters twice weekly on his own YouTube internet video channel and has almost 37,000 subscribers.

Off the back of the award win, Tom said his hope is to grow his channel further and hopefully make the family farm a ‘show farm’.

He said: “In the next few years it would be my dream to make it a farm to show people around. I would love to do school tours in the future so I can show kids what it is like on a farm.

“I have even been asked to be part of a discussion group to help other people out.”

Tom’s family has farmed at Ballam Road for generations. He scooped the award in Birmingham at the weekend.

Tom said: “It’s such a great feeling and I didn’t think I would win it at all.

“We were put at the back of the room and I thought they wouldn’t put a winner this far back and then my name was called out. It was a

complete shock.”

The channel, called Tom Pemberton Farm Life, has had a combined total of 5.5 million views – with 137 videos uploaded as of yesterday.

It was started almost by accident two years ago, Tom said. “We introduced a raw milk machine at the farm and I was chatting with my girlfriend Joanna, a media student, when the idea of promoting it with a video came up.”

“That attracted 12,000 views and it really helped bring in custom, so we thought we would do something similar when we opened our farm shop and interest grew from there.