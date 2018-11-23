Lytham's Portofino restaurant admits 'vast' improvements after one star hygiene rating

One of Lytham's best known restaurants has admitted it has made 'vast improvements' after being given a one star food hygiene rating.

Portofino on Henry Street was given the lowest rating following a food hygiene inspection in October. A one star means major improvement is necessary.

Portofino owner, Orlanda Peracca

Inspectors rated the judgement on confidence in management, such as the willingness to act on advice, enforcement of practices and attitude towards hygiene and safety, as low.

The structure of the restaurant, which covers cleanliness, ventilation, layout and facilities, was ranked as 'fair', as was food hygiene and safety procedures.

The restaurant, which can count Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson and golfer Nick Faldo as former customers, has admitted changes have been made.

Portofino owner Orlando Peracca said: "We received an initial visit on October 18 and a revisit on November 6 and we are now working closely with Fylde Council.

"We are experiencing staff changeovers & working closely with our head chef too. Documented procedures are being reviewed to ensure they are reflective.

"Vast improvements have been made and we are looking to obtain a revisit shortly. Our aim is to bring the score back to the high level which has been achieved at Portofino for many years."

A Fylde Council spokesman confirmed that a food hygiene inspection was carried out on October 18 which resulted in a one star rating being awarded in accordance with the National Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

The spokesman added: "A subsequent revisit carried out by officers on November 6 has confirmed that improvements have been made. The food business operator has been working closely with Fylde Council and has received advice about submission of a right of reply and how to request a re-scoring visit."