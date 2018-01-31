Lytham’s Lowther jazz event line-up confirmed

The full line-up has been announced for a new boutique music festival coming to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion in May.

The Beyond The Sea festival, in association with live entertainment producers Fit The Bill, will celebrate the great composers, lyricists and song stylists of swing, jazz, soul and pop over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

On Friday May 25, the songwriter, musician and producer Guy Chambers will be hosting a song writing workshop during the day, before performing his live show in the evening, accompanied by singer Andy Caine. Guy Chambers is best known for his work with Robbie Williams on songs including Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Strong, No Regrets, Millennium and Rock DJ.

The following evening, Ray Gelato and his seven-piece band The Giants will perform.

Sunday, May 27 will begin with a gospel and jazz Sunday brunch in the main theatre, with live gospel and soul music throughout the day, including and local favourites The Jazz Club 3.

As previously reported, BBC Radio 2 Clare Teal, renowned for her mini big band concerts, will close the Festival, backed by a seven-piece band.

Ticket details at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or from (01253) 794221.