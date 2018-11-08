Lytham gets set for streets full of scarecrows

Lytham is set to stage its first scarecrow festival.

Householders and business owners are being invited to decorate their premises with eye-catching figures – and help raise funds for charity at the same time.

The festival will be held later this month and coincide with the start of the festive build-up in town.

Prizes, headed by a £60 voucher for Stringers department store, will be awarded for the scarecrows judged the best.

The event is the brainchild of Lytham businessman Matthew Sugden, who has launched an appeal for entries on Facebook.

Entry fee is £5 and proceeds will go the Manacare Foundation charity in Sri Lanka, which provides aid and activities for under-privileged women.

Matthew, whose wife Charmila grew up in Sri Lanka, said: “We hope the event proves popular and we can help boost the funds of a charity which does great work.”

Scarecrows can follow any theme and be any size and will be judged on Sunday, November 18, the day after the Christmas lights are switched on in Lytham.

The aim is for the scarecrows to remain on display for a week afterwards and Matthew plans an interactive online map to guide people to their locations.

“We look forward to seeing lots of imaginative ideas,” added Matthew.

Scarecrow festivals have already proved popular features in other areas, including Fleetwood and Garstang.

Lytham entry details at https://mattsugden.wixsite.com/fundraising or on Facebook at Lytham Scarecrow Festival.