'LUCKY ESCAPE': Firefighters cut man free from over-turned car in Lytham Road

A driver had to be cut free after a car crash in South Shore last night.

Police said the man had a 'lucky escape with only minor injuries' after the smash, which saw a silver Rover 75 hit street furniture at the roundabout junction of Lytham Road and Waterloo Road.

The fire service said firefighters from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations were called out to a two-car crash at around 6.25pm, and used hydraulic equipment to rescue the motorist.

Blackpool Transport said its five, 11, and 18 buses were diverted as a result of the accident. The road was re-opened after the cars involved were recovered.