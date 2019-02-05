Louie’s bid to light up lives

He might only be four years old.

But little Louie Ratcliffe has a very big heart.

And the Lytham lad will be handing out daffodils, as a special gift, to local residents in Lytham town centre, on Valentine’s Day – in a bid to bring some sunshine to people’s lives, even if just for a day.

It was the idea of his proud mum, Rachael Irvine, who says kind-hearted Louie loves to meet new people.

The 29-year-old has ordered 100 bunches of daffodils from Lytham Posy Bowl – who allowed her to buy them at trade cost – to hand out to women, and men, on the streets of Lytham, on February 14. They will also visit Hedges House Care Home, to hand out flowers to the elderly residents.

Rachael, who lives with partner Shane Ratcliffe and Louie in Westcliffe, Lytham, said: “Louie loves to meet people. He loved trick or treating on Halloween, not really for the sweets, but talking to people and seeing who lives where.

“He has a condition where he was born with a small part of one of his chromosomes missing. It causes him to have some autistic tendencies and anxieties around certain situations, but he loves to bring joy into people’s lives.

“We plan to brighten some people’s days – especially if they are lonely. We have a high elderly population locally, and having worked in the elderly care sector previously, it is very upsetting to know how many local people can be lonely.

“We believe no one should feel lonely – whether it’s a little boy who views the world differently, or a little old lady who has lost all those dear to her.

“Sometimes just the smallest gesture can make a big difference, just put a smile on someone’s face, make them happy someone has thought of them. And perhaps when they get home and look at that daffodil, it will make them smile again.

“We just hope to bring a bit of sunshine to people’s lives in February 14, and hope to raise money for a good cause too.”

Rachael has set up a fundraising page in aid of the charity Genetic disorders UK.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daffodilsonvalentines