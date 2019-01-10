Lottery winners have a good start to the new year

The new year got off to a good start for people in Thornton-Cleveleys.

Eight people in Heys Street got 2019 off to a winning start after waking up to the news that their lucky postcode has netted them a £1,000 cash prize each.

The neighbours landed the cash when their lucky postcode, FY5 4HN, was announced as a Daily Prize winner with the lottery on Thursday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled for our players in Thornton-Cleveleys who have picked up a prize today – what a great start to 2019 for them! I hope they enjoy treating themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £382 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Many good causes local to the winners have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in February.

