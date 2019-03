Premium Bond random number generator Ernie has taken a quantum leap, as the fifth generation of the technology has been launched.

The new Ernie is a chip around the size of a grain of rice, whereas the original version - based at Premium Bonds in St Annes - was 3.5 metres long, weighed 1,500kg and was described as being the size of a van.

Ernest Marples, the then Postmaster-General, pressing a button to start up ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicating Equipment) for the first Premium Savings Bonds draw, at St Annes, on June 1, 1957

Here’s a peek into the archives at how it used to look.

A computer chip around the size of a grain of rice - the fifth generation of the Premium Bond random number generator machine known as Ernie

Ernest Marples (left), then Postmaster General, and S.W. Broadhurst, General Post Office staff engineer, inspecting 'Ernie' (Electronic Random Number Indicating Equipment) in May 1957, at the Premium Savings Bonds office in St Annes, ahead of the first Premium Savings Bonds draw

Post Office engineers checking 'Ernie' (Electronic Random Number Indicating Equipment) at the Premium Savings Bonds office in St Annes, in May 1957, in readiness for the first Premium Savings Bonds draw