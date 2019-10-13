Long delays on M6 southbound following crash

Have your say

There are long delays on the M6 southbound between junction 33 for Galgate and junction 32 for the Broughton interchange after a crash.

Highways England is urging drivers to add on 35 minutes to their current journey times.

Still of junction 32 on the M6 from Highways England traffic camera

A spokesman said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers, Lancashire Road Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene."

Highways England released the traffic just before 3pm but warned motorists that two lanes remain closed.

There's just over six miles of congestion on the approach with an average speed of 10mph.

According to the AA there are severe delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on M6 southbound between J32 and M55 for the Broughton Interchange.