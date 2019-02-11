‘Lockdown’ as orangutans escape into enclosed roof area at Blackpool Zoo - but bosses say there was ‘no danger’ to staff or visitors

Three orangutans got into the “enclosed roof area” of their enclosure at Blackpool Zoo, leading to what one visitor described as a 15 minute “lockdown”.

The area is “not accessible to the public and there was no danger to the visitors or staff”, a spokesman said.

They said “safety procedures” were initiated, but added: “The orangutans returned very quickly, and we re-opened within 15 minutes.”

Visitors were reportedly told to stay where they were while the alert was happening yesterday morning, while the car park was also closed, with arriving customers queuing back down towards East Park Drive.