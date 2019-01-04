Living well to cost more says Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner will pay a visit to the Fylde coast to find out if taxpayers would be willing to pay more towards policing.

Clive Grunshaw and other members of the crime commissioner’s office will talk with people at Sainsbury’s supermarket on St. Andrews Road North, St Annes, from 10am until noon on Monday.

Clive Grunshaw

It is the first of a number of planned visits across Lancashire this month to discuss a new survey, which asks council taxpayers if they are willing to pay an extra 46p per week to support the recruitment of 80 police officers and increase policing in their community.

The force’s Government funding will rise by £6.8m this year, but police say this is not enough.

Mr Grunshaw said: “Raising funds through council tax contributions is the only option the Government have given me to protect and bolster policing and if I did not consider this, it would mean a cut to our budget.

“There are over a million calls for service every year to Lancashire Police and investment is needed to keep up with ever increasing demands on policing and to deliver a service the public expect. Police officers and staff are working round the clock to keep people safe but, they are over-stretched.”