Livewire Festival 2019 in Blackpool: Sunday night line-up is announced

Sunday night at this year's Livewire Festival in Blackpool will be a musical experience called 'From Movies To Musicals', organisers announced.

Ben Forster, John Owen-Jones, Kerry Ellise, Ruthie Henshall, and more to be announced will be joined by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for the August bank holiday.

This morning's announcement comes after singer Lauryn Hill was booked to headline on the night of Saturday, August 24.

The acts for the Thursday and Friday nights have yet to be revealed.

Ben Forster, who played Jesus in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar after winning ITV show Superstar, said he is "so excited to be a part of this incredible show with such a fabulous orchestra and to be a part of an amazing line up".

Ben will be joined by actress and singer Kerry Ellis, and West End and Broadway stars John-Owen Jones and Ruthie Henshall.

The first Livewire Festival, in 2017, saw superstar Will Smith perform in front of Blackpool Tower.

Last year's festival, set to star Mariah Carey, Matt Goss, and Boyz II Men, was cancelled "due to the ill health of key personnel," organisers said.

And anyone that bought tickets can email their booking reference, name, and address to info@livewirefestival.co.uk to get a code that will get them into this year's concert for free.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday. Click here.