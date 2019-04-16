Livewire Festival 2019 in Blackpool: Some of the biggest names in comedy added to the bill

Some of the biggest names in UK comedy have been added to Blackpool’s summer festival line-up.

Livewire Festival has announced that the Thursday evening slot will be a celebration of British Comedy, with Jason Manford, Alan Davies, Mark Watson and Chris Ramsey all performing next to Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet.

A Livewire spokesman said: “This is the first time we’ve had comedy at the festival, and there’s no better place to host it than right by Blackpool’s iconic Comedy Carpet.

“At Livewire we’re always trying to bring some of the biggest names in entertainment to Blackpool, and we feel like we’ve definitely succeeded with this incredible line up.”

Jason Manford is hot off his highly successful Muddle Class Tour which explored Jason’s life growing up ‘working class’, then finding that as he’s got older, part of him has become ‘middle class’, causing much confusion.

The massive tour garnered him both great critical and commercial success.

Much lauded as resident dunderhead on QI or the charming but reticent crime solver Jonathan Creek, Alan Davies’ virtuosic story-telling and whip-smart funny bones combine to make his performances one not to be missed.

Mark Watson has been a staple on British Television screens throughout his career, with multiple appearances on ‘Mock The Week’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘Would I Lie To You’ and ‘Live At The Apollo’, where his stand up skills have won him legions of fans.

Chris Ramsey is a regular Celebrity Juice Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sweat the Small Stuff and Virtually Famous. The funnymen will open the festival on Thursday, August 22.

With Friday’s headliners yet to be confirmed, Saturday will see hip hop and soul legend Lauryn Hill on stage followed on Sunday by From Movies To Musicals featuring the cream of musical theatre talent.