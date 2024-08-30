Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long delays were building after a serious crash closed the M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish.

The collision occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at approximately 1.30pm on Friday.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

The M6 was closed in both directions following a crash | National Highways/AA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance also responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Delays of at least 50 minutes above normal travel time.”

Delays were also building on the M55 eastbound and M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.

Diversions were subsequently put in place as delays grew.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information: