Live updates after crash closes M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at approximately 1.30pm on Friday.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
An air ambulance also responded to the incident.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Delays of at least 50 minutes above normal travel time.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Delays were also building on the M55 eastbound and M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.
Diversions were subsequently put in place as delays grew.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information:
Crash closes M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish
Key Events
- Collision occurs between junctions 27 and 28 at approximately 1.30pm
- M6 closed in both directions while emergency services attend the scene
- Delays of 50 minutes build following closure
- Diversions put in place
- M6 'likely to be closed for some time' due to overturned lorry
M6 'likely to be closed for some time' due to overturned lorry
Delays of more than one and a half hours reported
According to the AA, congestion is backing up junction 32 (Broughton) on the M6 southbound, and junction 25 (Bryn) on the M6 northbound.
Motorists urged to allow extra time for their journeys
National Highways has urged motorists to allow extra journey time or delay their plans.
"Tailbacks are already causing issues"
Severe delays building on M6
Traffic maps show severe delays are building on the M6, with congestion also growing on the M61 northbound and M55 eastbound.
Crash closes M6 in both directions
Diversions put in place as delays grow
Northbound
Road users are advise to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M6 at J27, at the roundabout take the A5209 eastbound.
- Continue then turn left on to the A49 northbound. At the A49/A581 junction turn right on to the A581 eastbound.
- Continue on the A581 then at the roundabout join the B5252 northbound.
- Stay on the B5252 then take Euxton Lane westbound.
- At Euxton Lane/Central Drive junction follow Central Drive northbound.
- At the B5248 junction follow the B5248 westbound.
- At the A49 junction turn right on to the A49 northbound.
- At the B5256 junction turn left on to the B5256 westbound and continue to the M6 and re-join at J28.
Southbound
Follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs:
- Exit M6 southbound at J28
- Turn left on to the B5256 eastbound
- Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound
- Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane
- Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue
- Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane
- Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east
- At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit
- Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound
- Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left
- Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish
- Turn right on to the A5209 westbound
- Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6
- Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6
- To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.