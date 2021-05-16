LiveLIVE: A young child has died after a suspected gas explosion in Heysham ‘destroys three homes’
A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion which reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in Heysham, Lancashire.
Lancashire Police said they had been called at 2.40am to the scene of the explosion after reports “a number” of houses on Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed.
Suspected gas explosion in Lancashire ‘destroys three homes’
Last updated: Sunday, 16 May, 2021, 12:43
- A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion which reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in Heysham, Lancashire.
- Lancashire Police said they had been called at 2.40am to the scene of the explosion after reports “a number” of houses on Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed.
- In a statement, the force said: “We are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.
- “We were called at 2.40am… to reports that a number of houses on the road had collapsed.
Fundraiser launched
A go fund me page set up for residents of Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham after a deadly suspected gas explosion has raised over £13k in a few hours.
Full story here:
Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is currently open as an evacuation centre for any residents who have been affected by this morning’s tragic incident in Heysham. Anyone who requires support can contact Lancaster City Council on 01524 582000 or 01524 67099.
Picture Gallery
There is a gallery of more pictures from the scene online here
Police have held a press conference in Heysham:
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We remain at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.
“We were called at 2.40am this morning (Sunday May 16) to reports that a number of houses on the road had collapsed.
“Our officers attended and found two houses collapsed and serious damage to a third property.
“We can now confirm that sadly a young child has died as a result of the incident. The family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time.
“Another four people, two men and two women have been taken to hospital. Two of those people have serious injuries.
“A search of the site is still ongoing with Lancashire Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service also in attendance.
“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.
“We are currently working with gas service engineers to make the area safe.
“Road closures also remain in place and people are being asked to avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “
Electricity North West cut off supplies to the area around the scene.
A spokesman said: “Due to a major incident in the Heysham area our engineers are removing supplies for safety reasons.
“Given the nature of the incident we are unable to confirm how many properties will be affected or how long this will be for.”
The MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, David Morris has said his prayers are with all the families affected by the explosion.
He took to Twitter to say: “My thoughts and prayers are with all of the families on Mallowdale Avenue following the incident this morning. Thank you to all of the emergency services who are currently on the scene. “