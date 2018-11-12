Lit firework pushed through letterbox of Blackpool house

Have your say

A lit firework was posted through the letterbox of a Blackpool house.

Police are looking for Anthony Wright, 26, in connection with the attempted arson, which took place on Grosvenor Street on October 30.

Firefighters attended, but nobody was injured.

Wright, pictured, is described as 5ft 10ins, with an average building, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has links to the Blackpool area.

DC Chris Hammond, of Blackpool police, said: “If you have seen Anthony Wright, or have any information about his whereabouts, please don’t approach him but let us know.”

Anyone with information should email 2756@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01253 604141.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.