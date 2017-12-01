Lisa’s death leaves family ‘devastated’

The family of a woman whose death sparked a murder inquiry have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful’ person.

Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found dead at a flat above Gillispies bar on Topping Street on Monday morning.

Police at Gillespies pub.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be strangulation and stab wounds.

A statement issued on behalf of the whole family said: “Lisa’s family would like to express their thanks for all the support and heartfelt messages they have received from family and friends.

“This is helping us through the tragic loss of our beautiful Lisa.

“We are devastated about the loss of Lisa, she had an infectious personality.

“She was the life and soul of the party, always smiling and thinking of others. She was generous to a fault, often putting others before herself.”

The body of the 44-year-old, who spent seven years working on a stall at Abingdon Street Market, was found at around 10.15am on Monday by paramedics.

Flowers were left outside the bar in tribute to her and hundreds of messages of condolence were posted on The Gazette’s social media pages.

Her former boss on the market stall, Joe Barlow, described her as ‘one in a million’.

He added: “She was so loved and will be so missed.”

Court hearing

Mark Tindell, 56, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court today accused of murdering Lisa Chadderton.

He did not speak during a brief two-minute hearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Tindill, formerly of Topping Street, was remanded in custody pending today’s court appearance.

He was arrested in Kent following the discovery of Ms Chadderton’s body.