Lights kept on at Preston's Oyston Mill after electricity bill is paid - but future of the site remains unclear

Business owners at Preston’s historic Oyston Mill have been given a lifeline after electricity supply to the site was kept running – but issues over the future of the Mill continue to linger for those trading from the site.

In late August businesses in the complex in Strand Road were issued with letters from nPower stating that the electricity to the whole building was being cut off “due to non payment” – leaving some businesses thinking they may have to close for good.

Oyston Mill

Owner of the mill, Owen Oyston – the majority owner of Blackpool FC – said he would be paying the bill and that the late payment was down to the bank account used to pay bills being frozen as part of ongoing legal battle with former Blackpool FC director Valeri Belokon.

Mr Oyston did not want to provide an official update on the situation but confirmed that the bill had been settled as soon as he was made aware of it.

Liz Hodson, who has run model railway kit shop Transport Models from the mill for the last 18 years, said: “He paid for it a couple of days after the letter.

"Now we’re just waiting for news over when we can get out.”

Owen Oyston did not want to provide an official update on the situation when contacted (Photo: PA)

Businesses at the mill currently operate on a monthly licence, meaning they can be given one month’s notice to leave.

Liz added: “We don’t get any information; it’s a cause of not knowing what Owen Oyston is doing with all his properties.

"I don’t think he knows what is happening to be quite truthful.

"We’re now just hanging on.”