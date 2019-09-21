Lifeboat rescuers pull man from sea off Blackpool

Have your say

A man had to be rescued from the sea off Blackpool by the resort's RLNI volunteers in the early hours of the morning.

And the swift response proved timely, as the man was starting to feel the first effects of hypothermia.

The rescued man was brought safely to shore

The Lifeboat teams were called out at 12.10am when HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the sea near North Pier.

Both D class lifeboats launched and started to search the area.

They found the casualty close to Central Pier, took him to shore and handed into the care of an ambulance.

HM Coastguard Lytham, HM Coastguard Fleetwood and Blackpool Police also attended.

Ian Butter, launching authority for the Blackpool lifeboats, said: "The crew wrapped him in a blanket and got him ashore as quickly as possible.

"He was starting to feel the effects of hypothermia but I was told by the ambulance service that he would be OK."