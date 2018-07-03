Lifeboat launched to woman in sea at Blackpool

A lifeboat was launched after a woman was reported to be "in difficulty" in the sea at Blackpool, says the Coastguard.

The Blackpool inshore RNLI boat together with the Lytham and St Annes Coastguard rescue team, went to the emergency near Central Pier at around 6pm on Monday, July 2.

A passerby who saw the unfolding emergency quickly threw a life-ring to the woman and pulled her to safety.

The Coastguard says that the woman, who was described as fully clothed, was pulled out of the water conscious and breathing.

A spokesman for the RNLI Blackpool said: "Our volunteers were called out to a person in difficulty in the sea at Central Pier.

"Fortunately a member of the public used a life ring to help the casualty to safety.

"Having established that the first casualty was safe and well the lifeboat was then diverted to an inflatable that was being blown offshore. Fortunately no one was on board."

The woman was checked by ambulance crews and is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

It is not known how or why the woman came to be in the water.