Lifeboat crews rescue man from sea in Blackpool

A man has been rescued from the sea by lifeboat crews in Blackpool.

RNLI volunteers were called out at 4am this morning (October 16) after a person was spotted in the sea at North Pier.

Both D-class lifeboats were swiftly launched and crews managed to find the man and bring him safely to shore.

The man was then treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service and patrols attended and searched the shoreline.

"The man was rescued from the sea by the lifeboat and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance."

HM Coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were also mobilised and helped search the shoreline.