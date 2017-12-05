Lifeboat called to stranded yacht in the River Wyre

A lifeboat launched from Fleetwood to help those onboard a yacht that ran aground on the Knott End side of the River Wyre, the Coastguard said.

The boat left the RNLI station at around 12.10pm today, and was still out at around 12.40pm.

Mark Sumner, Coastguard officer at Fleetwood, said the vessel is stranded on the bank between the former ICI site in Thornton and Fleetwood's Jameson Road tip with the tide dropping.

It was feared the yacht, called Saracen, would have to stay there overnight, but volunteers were able to re-float it before escorting it to safer waters.

It then set off for the marina at Fleetwood, an RNLI spokesman added.