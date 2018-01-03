Library showcase for amateur artists

A library is preparing for its next chapter by hosting art exhibitions for the first time.

Fylde-based artist Sandra Ball will be the first to display her work at Anchorsholme Library.

It is hoped to hold week-long art exhibitions by different artists each month as part of the development of the library as a community hub.

Anchorsholme ward councillor Paul Galley said: “This is another exciting step for Anchorsholme Libary, we have just opened the library cafe and now we have added the monthly art exhibitions.

“Sandra is a really talented artist and I am sure her exhibition will be very popular and I would encourage everyone to come and see her work and support the library at the same time.

“As an amateur artist, Sandra doesn’t define herself as having one particular style, however tends towards realism and finds the challenge of creating art in various media most enjoyable.”

Sandra’s exhibition will run from Monday until Saturday January 13.

In October, the Anchor Coffee Shop opened at the library following a £10,000 investment including from the ward budget of Coun Galley and Coun Tony Williams.

They spent 18 months developing the idea and linked up with Anita Cooper, day service manager of the New Langdale Day Services to launch the cafe.

Further funding has come from income generated by Nibbles, a cafe which Anita helps to oversee, based at the Whitegate Drive Independent Living Centre.

Anyone who would like to exhibit their work in February should contact Coun Galley on 826679.