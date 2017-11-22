Libraries celebrate county’s key day

Libraries and museums across the county are getting ready to celebrate Lancashire Day on November 27.

READ MORE: News



Lancashire Day dates back to 1295, when the county sent its first representatives to Parliament.

This marked Lancashire’s move into the wider sphere of politics.

Visitors to the Record Office on Bow Lane, Preston, will be able to buy refreshments from a pop–up cafe, hosted for the occasion by The Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Fleetwood Library will host a food demonstration supported by Twelve restaurant in Thornton.

Demonstrations of Lancashire food using locally-sourced produce will take place.

This event will take place on Tuesday, November 28 from 7pm to 9pm, with tickets costing £2.50.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’ve got a good range of events for people of all ages to enjoy.

“I’d encourage everyone to drop in and celebrate the history of our fantastic county, in a really enjoyable way.”

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. Membership is free.

More information about all the events being held in Lancashire libraries is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries, or by calling 0300 123 6703.

For more details about events being held in Lancashire County Council museums, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums