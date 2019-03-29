Letters - March 29, 2019

Disgusted at way councillors treated

When I opened my Gazette on Wednesday, March 13, I saw the photo of councillors Peter and Maxine Callow, and on reading the article I was disgusted.

Two people who live, eat and sleep Blackpool have been de-selected, two people who are excellent councillors have both been Mayor and carried out their civic duties with dignity both have worked in politics for about 40 years.

I myself worked for many years in politics, it’s always been a dirty game and you could get stabbed in the back.

But these days they stab you in the chest and look you in the eye whilst doing it.

Name and address supplied

Brexit

This could be the end for many MPs

I am disgusted at the MPs who are going against what the country voted for (to get out of the EU).

But when a general election takes place I hope the people of this country remember these MPs and not vote for them.

They should be sacked.

All they are thinking about is themselves and not the people who voted for them.

They won’t get my vote and a lot more voters think the same.

This could be the end of being a MP.

M Jarvis

via email

Brexit

Thoughts from protest march

I was one of the many tens of thousands of people who took part in the peaceful protest march in London on Saturday.

Nobody voted in the 2016 referendum to be worse off. It is no secret that leaving the EU was painted by the leave campaigners as a straightforward vote and exit process. In reality, vital information was purposely withheld, voiced alongside misleading and unrealistic promises.

The old war horse politician Michael Heseltine addressed the crowds in Parliament Square with a brilliant speech on Saturday that I believe will go down in political history - openly admitting that Brexit will prove to be a terrible mistake for the UK and for future generations. The Conservative Party I feel missed out on Michael Heseltine, who many also believe would have become a great Prime Minister.

It might be okay for the likes of Boris Johnson to act like the private school boy court jester playing party politics, but he and his rich chums will be ok in any event.

His actions and those of several others have humiliated Parliament around the world.

There are some Leave voters who regardless of the consequences will not accept they were told a pack of lies by the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage. They repeatedly shout at their TV screens “leave means leave”.

The British public who are divided have absolutely no idea of what kind of ‘exit deal’ they actually voted for.

A financial institution or bank would risk serious charges if they misled their customers in the same way that leaving the EU was so falsely advertised by its media campaign back in 2016.

With just a few days to go before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, in reality the prospect of it happening is about as unrealistic as most of us being able to solve a multi dimensional Rubik’s Cube puzzle in just a few seconds .

I saw many great placards and slogans voiced at the People’s Vote march. One of them stuck out in my mind... ‘May - Day, May - Day. We Are Sinking’

Stephen Pierre

Social Justice Campaigner