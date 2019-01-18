Letters - January 18, 2019

Fracking quake threshold needs to be raised

Over the years, there has been considerable interest among the Lancashire business community in becoming part of the emerging shale gas supply chain.

It has the potential to be huge, creating lots of opportunities for local firms and people.

But it may not be as big as it could be if the seismic threshold of 0.5 magnitude isn’t raised. The Government originally said it could be if conditions allowed, but it sounds as though it has since caved-in to pressure from campaigners because it now says there are no plans to increase it.

This seems totally unjust. The seismic activity witnessed so far has not led to any injury or damage on the surface, and the various authorities seem satisfied with Cuadrilla’s assessments of well integrity. If that’s not reason enough to increase the threshold, I don’t know what is.

It will be a missed opportunity if this vital new industry is handcuffed by so many restrictions that it can’t get going.

David McManamon

PPSI Manufacturing

Nostalgia

Cousin Frank in demolition picture

I was amazed to see a picture of my cousin Frank Baylis standing by the remains of his house , ie. the staircase (Memory Lane, January 11).

The house and shop had been demolished by Frank and his three sons, probably to cut costs.

The family lived and ran the post office from some outbuildings in Harcourt Road, St Annes, until the new building was completed (not by them, thank goodness!).

Probably wouldn’t be allowed these days...

Joyce Smith

Thornton

Appeal

Fight disease from Atlas mountains

We’d like to invite any of your readers looking for an adventure to join the Meningitis Now team on a trek in the beautiful Atlas mountains of Morocco.

By taking on this challenge, you will not only have an exciting trip to a stunning region of the world but also help us fight meningitis in the UK and move us ever nearer to our vision of a future where no one dies from the disease and everyone affected gets the support they need.

Sadly, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands of people in the UK each year and kill more under-5s than any other infectious disease. Help us fight back by funding esearch, raising awareness and supporting survivors.

The four-day Morocco trek will require a reasonable degree of fitness and determination and will include summiting Mount Toubkal, which is the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains.

Toubkal is easily reached from Marrakesh and offers striking high-altitude mountain scenery, lush valleys and untouched Berber communities.

Fancy joining us? The trek is scheduled for September 7-9 and you can find out more by emailing me at michaelai@meningitisnow.org or call me on 01453 769024.

Michaela Ilfill

Meningitis Now

Brexit

Name-calling on both sides

Tory MP Anna Soubry is apparently livid that she was called a ‘Nazi’ by a voter on the street.

While it’s not nice to call people names, it must be noted that members of Anna’s party have been implying Leave supporters are ignorant, stupid racists ever since the Brexit vote.

Jason Smith

Via email

BREXIT

Missing apology from Dave and co

When will David Cameron and his supporters apologise to the country for their Brexit legacy? Funny that he never says anything.

There was a time, not so very long ago, when you couldn’t keep him off the TV.

Henry Cobden

via email