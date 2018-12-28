Letters - December 29, 2018

Proposals fail to protect nature

It is very disappointing to see the proposals in the Government’s draft Environment Bill have been significantly weakened.

Our local wildlife and special places for nature require much more robust protection.

The Government’s proposals fall well short of delivering the vital improvements our already fragile natural world so urgently needs.

We are calling on Ministers and MPs to rise to this once-in-a-lifetime challenge and show much greater ambition.

I am greatly concerned that, unless they do, we will continue to see our wildlife and habitats decline for many years to come.

We need a Bill that enshrines a tough green watchdog with the authority to take action against the Government if it breaks the rules, and which requires local authorities to map out where wildlife needs protection and habitats need improvement – a Nature Recovery Network.

We are asking readers to contact their MP and tell them how important this Bill is and ask them to call for these major improvements we are asking for – a powerful green watchdog,

targets and a Nature Recovery Network enshrined in law.

Liz Ballard

Wildlife Trust

Appeal

Provide help to vulnerable children

We’d like to urge your readers to make a New Year’s resolution to become part of a team that helps support vulnerable children in your area.

As the UK’s leading children’s charity, we’re looking for people to help us to continue our vital work with disadvantaged children, young people and their families, either by fundraising, volunteering in our shops or volunteering directly with children and families.

By giving us a little of your spare time, you will gain invaluable experience that could provide a stepping stone to a new career or an opportunity to add to your personal statement for college or university. We also offer a chance to make new friends and have fun by joining the team at your local Barnardo’s store or service.

Volunteering is a great way to build confidence and an opportunity to try new things as well as being good for emotional health and wellbeing.

Our volunteers – who are all ages and come from all walks of life - are given full training and ongoing support. Our volunteers also have opportunities to gain a level 2 NVQ in a range of excellent courses.

To find out more about volunteering with Barnardo’s, please pop into your local Barnardo’s store or visit the website at www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.

Diane Pryde

Barnardo’s North West

Appeal

Tips to keep pets safe on New Year

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) is offering owners some tips to help keep their pets safe during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

While some pets show obvious signs such as panting, drooling and attempts to escape, there are also more subtle signs that owners should be aware of, including restlessness.

To help keep your pets safe and fear-free, BVA offers the following top five tips:

. Start creating a well-padded den for your pet to access ahead of New Year’s Eve so they have a safe place to hide when fireworks or loud music start.

Pheromone products, prescribed by your vet, can also be used next to your pets’ den and around the house to help calm them.

. Close windows and curtains and provide background noise such as calm music to help mask the fireworks.

. If you are thinking of throwing a party, move small pets to a quiet place indoors.

. If your pet is distressed, remain calm yourself – trying to reassure your pet can inadvertently reinforce the coping strategy of seeking attention, and toileting in the house can be signs of stress, so don’t punish them.

. If your pet gets severely distressed by fireworks or other noises, contact your local vet to discuss treatment options.

Daniella Dos Santos

BVA Junior Vice President and small animal vet

Christmas

I’m not sold on the idea of Boxing Day

Why would anybody want to drag themselves around the shops again on Boxing Day after all the Christmas shopping?

Carrie Rose

Via email