‘Let’s get Edward’s song into the Top 40’

A song in memory of Edward Dee is hoped to provide a major cash injection to a charity set up in his name.

Written and performed by east Lancashire-based songwriter Jay Stansfield, A Song For Edward has been commissioned by the family of Edward, who died of meningitis almost two years ago, and it will be available to buy via download from tomorrow.

Since Edward’s death, aged 10, in December 2016, Edward’s mum Elizabeth has been a particularly tireless fund-raiser and the money generated in his name for the Meningitis Now charity has now topped £100,000.

While fund-raising for that cause goes on, a charity called the Edward Dee Fund has also been set up to aid local community projects and it is that, which currently stands at some £7,500, to which profits from the song will go.

The song’s lyrics include incidents and anecdotes from Edward’s life and Elizabeth said: “I love the song - its brilliant.

“It captures the essence of a boy who made his mark with us, and inspired so many.

“I really hope that lots of people will download the song, sing it, cover it and remember it.

“I’m hoping to engage with lots of choirs, schools and groups, in the community, both children and adults, hoping they will sing the song.

“Music goes on, it has longevity, it touches people in a special way - hopefully this song will reach so many more people, raising awareness of meningitis and sepsis, of the charity set up in Edward’s name and of course remembering a very special boy.

“We are really excited it is being released and it has come at a really special time, with the money raised for Meningitis Now in Edward’s memory having now topped £100,000 – a phenomenal amount.

“I am incredibly proud of all those individuals and businesses who have supported and helped make this happen, and cannot thank them all enough.”

Jay said: “I met Elizabeth at a networking event.

“We talked about my songwriting and I was humbled and honoured to be invited to write a song about Edward.

“The support for charity and for this young man’s family is mind boggling and the drive, passion and solidarity to raise money is commendable.

“When I came back to my studio and began pulling our conversation together into lyrics, I could almost feel his energy jumping off the page and it was an emotional process writing the melodies.

“It had to be as uplifting and determined as Edward clearly was in life and most importantly written for him – something to sing to him, to his memory rather than a song about him.

“A Song For Edward will be available to buy from Friday from all the major music retailers including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Deezer and streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

“There will also be a download available with a Pay-What-You-Want model over on Bandcamp at the link bit.ly/forEdward

“Let’s do the best we can to at least get it into the Top 40.”