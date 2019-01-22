Leisure complex’s day for staff well-being

There was no sign of January blues at Ribby Hall Village last week when staff from across the Wrea Green site got up from their desks and took part in a Wellness Day.

A range of activities were on offer, designed to boost the health and well-being of workers at the attraction, as it gears up to celebrate its 25th year of business.

Team members wanting something active took part in a special Wellness Day trim trail run, while others took to the pool for a 25m wave pool challenge.

There were personal training sessions and bio-resonance testing in The SPA Hotel’s Wellness Suite and gym and, in the Health Club, yoga and Pilates sessions were on offer.

Staff seeking relaxation could enjoy free hand and arm massages, or chose to experience specialist therapies such as reflexology, Reiki and physiotherapy.

There were free ELEMIS skin consultations taking place and anyone seeking advice on their diet could benefit from a nutritional consultation.

At lunchtime, all staff were invited to enjoy a Superfood Buffet in The SPA Hotel.

Wellness Manager, Natalie Westgate, said: “Wellness Day really brings people together across the village to enjoy a whole range of activities.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had, as well as expert advice and support, against a serious backdrop of looking after the wellbeing of everyone who works here.”

Natalie joined Ribby Hall Village in 1999, when there was approximately 60 staff employed. Today Ribby Hall Village employs in excess of 600 people.

As well as teaching several Pilates classes and organising the company’s yoga and Pilates retreats, Natalie heads up a committee of wellness ambassadors from different operational and support areas of Ribby Hall.

They meet on a monthly basis to discuss different initiatives which can be offered throughout the year, to encourage staff to think about their own health and well-being at work and beyond.

She said the facilities at Ribby Hall Village were ideal for offering such a day for employees.

The health club has both a family leisure pool and an adult only pool, as well as a gym and several fitness studios.

Outside, the trim trail, nine-hole golf course, segways and climbing wall, among other facilities, provide outdoor activities too.

Natalie added: “The well-being of staff is extremely important to Ribby Hall Village and we are very lucky to be able to offer such an extensive list of activities as this.

“The message is simple, we want our colleagues to enjoy their activities and the time away from their desks or work space, and hopefully it will increase their sense of well-being and give them a real lift. I really hope these employee wellness days will become a quarterly event for all staff to enjoy and benefit from.”