Lee is hoping to better his time in this year’s London Marathon

The hottest temperatures on record at last year’s London Marathon haven’t deterred a St Annes dad from taking on the challenge again.

Father-of-two Lee Good, who has been partially sighted since birth, is determined to beat his run time this year.

The 40-year-old, who finished his first marathon in five hours, 44 minutes last year, is raising money for VICTA, which supports children and young people who are blind or partially sighted, and their families.

He said: “The hottest London Marathon ever meant a slow time last year so the competitive me wants to beat that and better five hours .

“After I finished last year I met some very inspirational children at the VICTA reception who don’t let their disability get in their way.

“I thought ‘let’s try and make a difference and do it again’.”

Lee, who is The Gazette’s north west account manager, raised just over £3,000 last year and he’s hoping for similar success.

He added: “Thanks to everyone who donated and helped send a group of children on a driving experience, which is something they would not be able to do normally.

“Hopefully the conditions this time will not be as hot.

“I will also have a bit of company this year as I will be running and training with a friend, Samantha Virco.”

Mark Rae Funerals in St Annes, Carpets of Lytham, JPC Decor and online lettings company Haboth Lettings have already signed up as sponsors this year.

And St Annes-based Rarity School of Dance where Lee’s daughters Olivia and Millie attend, is also a business sponsor.

To donate, search Lee Good at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com