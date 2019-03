A driver allegedly caught without L plates or a supervising motorist has had their car seized by police in Blackpool.

The silver Ford Fiesta was stopped due to missing a rear exhaust silencer on Newton Drive at noon.

The Ford Fiesta was seized on Newton Drive. Credit: Lancs Road Police

Officers found the driver to be allegedly only a provisional licence holder.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "This became a further problem with the absence of L plates and a driver suitably qualified to supervise."

The car was seized and the driver reported for the offences.