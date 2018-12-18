Leading honour for Abbey

Abbey McNamara is all smiles after receiving the most prestigious award possible in girl-guiding.

The 21-year-old, from Layton, was presented with the Queen’s Award at a special ceremony at the House of Commons in London. Only 32 guides from across the whole of the UK achieved the award, and Abbey was the only one in Lancashire.

It’s not the only achievement Abbey, who currently works as a primary school supply teacher, has made in the last two years She gained her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award, was voted as one of the Young Citizen of the Year Award winners in 2017, by the High Sheriff of Lancashire and graduated in primary teaching this year. She has also taught abroad, in Thailand.

For the award, Abbey had to organise an international guiding expedition to Switzerland, gain a new skill, be active as a regular volunteer leading a local guide group, achieve her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award and other challenges.

Former Collegiate High School pupil Abbey said: “It felt great to receive the award as not many people do. I started in the Rainbows at the age of five and kept going – I really enjoy it, the challenges and helping others.

“Guides is great for developing social skills and making friendships. As a leader, I like seeing the children developing their skills.”

Julie Bell, deputy chief guide, who presented the awards, said: “This award is the most prestigious award that a young woman can gain in girlguiding. Abbey has shown a huge amount of commitment and hard work to gain this award.

“It has to be completed in three years which seems a long time, but as you can only start the award at 16 it coincides with a time in a young woman’s life when she is doing so many other things so it is truly a balancing act. I was delighted to personally present Abbey with her award in London and I wish her well as she continues her guiding journey and future career.”