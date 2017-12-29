Laying the foundations for good work in Fylde

‘It was a unique occasion in the history of the Rotary movement,’ said Lytham Rotary Club’s president, Coun G H Smith in June 1952.

He was speaking at the grand opening of the new club house in Pleasant Street, Lytham.

He pointed out the conversion of the premises had been a “gigantic scheme” for such a small club and it would not only be an asset to Rotary but for people in the local area.

The social council welfare officer was to have her office there, meaning older people in the area could visit her to talk about any problems.

Coun Smith thanked everyone who had contributed to the conversion of the premises, especially Rotary member Normal Whewell, whose idea it was.

Some of the local tradesmen had donated small items to help contribute to its comfort.

The Mayor of Lytham St Annes, Coun E Hoyle congratulated the club on the achievement.

He said: “I know a good deal about the needs of the old people in the district and this house will, I am sure, be a tremendous boon to them.”

Mr K Taylor, a member of St Annes Rotary Club, said Lytham had set a good example, which he hoped would one day be followed by St Annes.

Canon AJ Shields, vicar of Lytham, thanked the club on behalf of the Social Welfare Council and the old people of the borough.

Coun Smith is pictured with the Mayor of Lytham St Annes, Coun E Hoyle and with other dignitaries at the building’s opening.

Also shown, on September 6, 1955, is the laying of the foundation stones for the £17,000 extension of the Sunday School, at Church Road Methodist Church in St Annes.

Pictured, from left, are The Rev EWH Herron (minister), Mr F Howorth (architect), Mr Joseph Hollas.

Also shown on this page is a New Year celebration, from 1955. The happy, smiling group picture was taken at the annual New Year party held by the women’s section of the St Annes branch of the British Legion, in its Mayfield Road headquarters, in St Annes.