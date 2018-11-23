Law leads tributes to ex-City skipper who became a Fylde businessman

Football legend Denis Law has led a wave of tributes to ex-Manchester City captain and Fylde businessman Barrie Betts.

Mr Betts’ funeral is at Lytham Crematorium on Friday afternoon (Nov 23) after he died, aged 86, in the New Thursby Nursing Home, St Annes to where he moved in the summer after a bout of illness.

He leaves wife Jan, who lives in St Annes, and four children – Lorraine, 65, 61-year-old twins Stuart and Michael and 54-year-old Lisa.

Mr Betts played 101 games for City, at centre back, between 1960 and 1964 and also had a spell as manager of non-league Lancaster City.

He moved to live in Fylde on retiring from playing in the mid-1960s and ran a furniture manufacturing and reproduction business in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore until retiring from that in the 1990s.

“Dad remained very active until recently,” said daughter Lisa, from St Annes.

“He was a member of Lytham Green Drive Golf Club and loved walking, especially around Fairhaven Lake.

“We have had some lovely messages from lots of people, including one from Denis Law, who was a good friend to him.

“Manchester City have also been in touch with their condolences and the messages have been a real comfort to us.

“Dad was very proud of his time at City, especially playing alongside Bert Trautmann, and was delighted to see them doing so well.”