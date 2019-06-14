Latest on Hambleton sub-station plans

Wyre planners have deferred proposals to build an electricity sub-station in an Over Wyre village.

The plans are for the brick-built structure will be located close to Hambleton Primary School, on the east side of Arthurs Lane.

The proposal is in connection with the development for 165 dwellings in the Arthurs Lane area, which has already been controversially approved.

A council spokesman said: "“The decision was deferred to seek further information from the agent. We’re awaiting a response and once we have this, the item will be presented to the committee again for a decision.”