Last chance to enter the 2018 Blackpool Civic Trust awards

Time is running out for people who want to nominate their favourite buildings and attractions for the 2018 Blackpool Civic Trust awards.

People can nominate buildings, community groups, businesses and school environment projects for the awards before the deadline on Monday.

Categories include best new build, best new housing development, best refurbishment, best community group, best shop front, best night time economy, best new visitor attraction, and the transforming Blackpool award.

Entries will be judged on their appearance, attention to history, respect for the townscape, accessibility, landscaping and overall quality.

People can find the nomination form online at www.blackpoolcivictrust.org.uk.

Forms are to be returned to Blackpool Civic Trust secretary Carol Neale at 25 Cleves Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool, or by emailing carolneale581@gmail.com by December 31.