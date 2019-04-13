'Large number' of people with horses and traps spark police call-out in Poulton

Have your say

Dozens of visitors with horses and traps arrived at Poulton industrial estate this morning.

The arrival sparked a police call to the estate, off Garstang Road East.

Poulton industrial estate today

A Thornton, Cleveleys and Poulton police spokesman said: "Please be reassured that local police are dealing with a large number of visitors with horses and traps that have met at Poulton industrial estate this morning.

"We are currently engaging with the organisers to establish their intentions for the day so please bear with us for the time being."