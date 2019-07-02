Lancaster police call off search for Fleetwood's missing David Clark after body found

Police in Lancaster have called off a search for David Clark, from Fleetwood, after a body was found.

David was a patient at The Orchard in Lancaster and did not return to the care facility after his allocated free time at around 10pm on Wednesday, June 26.

He used to live on Oxford Road in Fleetwood, and his family were concerned that he might have been trying to make his way back there.

But police confirmed that David had been found dead at 9:15am on the morning of Wednesday, June 27.

Officers say they are not treating the death as suspicious, and David's family have been informed.