Lancashire’s new chief fire officer says promotion is a ‘fantastic honour’

Lancashire’s deputy chief fire officer Justin Johnston is to become the new chief, it was announced today.

The 46-year-old will replace the retiring Chris Kenny in May, and said the move is a “fantastic honour”.

He said: “I will look to build on the outstanding contribution made by Chris Kenny and I aspire for the service to be the best trained, best equipped, best accomodated and most professional fire and rescue service in the country. With our dedicated and hardworking staff, we will continue working to make Lancashire safer.”

Mr Johnston joined Essex County Fire and Rescue Service as a firefighter in January 1995, moving to join Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service as an area manager in 2008. He rose through the ranks to become assistant chief fire officer, before taking up his current role in October 2012.

County Coun Frank de Molfetta, chairman of the Combined Fire Authority, said Mr Johnston’s “innovation and leadership played a key role” in Lancashire doing well at a recent inspection and said: “I wish him well in his future role.”

Mr Johnston enjoys fell and trail running in his spare time and has completed a number of long distance challenges. He is a firefighter fitness experts and is chairman of the FireFit steering group.

He has a master’s degree in management and a postgraduate diploma in elite performance.

He lives with his firefighter wife Charlene, a station manager, and has two sons, aged 21 and 17.