Lancashire residents offered £10 reward for each zombie-style knife and machete they surrender in new scheme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will be illegal to own certain styles of zombie-style knives and machetes from Tuesday, September 24.
They will be added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.
Ahead of the law change, Lancashire is taking part in a surrender and compensation scheme for people who own these types of knives.
Running from August 26 to 23 September 23, this Home Office-backed initiative is designed to enhance public safety by removing these dangerous weapons from the streets.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The scheme allows individuals to surrender zombie-style knives and machetes at designated police stations across Lancashire.
Individuals can also anonymously dispose of these weapons using safe, surrender bins, council or an anti-knife crime charity to find out about alternative options, other than police stations, in their area.
In addition to helping make communities safer, those who hand in eligible items may also be able to claim compensation, with a standard amount of £10 per item.
After September 24, anyone caught with a zombie-style knife or a machete faces time behind bars.
Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, Operational Lead for the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN), said: "This surrender scheme is a critical step in our ongoing efforts to reduce violence and keep our communities safe.
“By encouraging people to hand in these soon-to-be prohibited weapons, we're working to prevent potential harm before it can occur.
“I urge anyone in possession of a zombie-style knife or machete to take this opportunity to surrender it safely and responsibly. Your actions could make a real difference."
This scheme is just one part of the government’s pledge to halve knife crime in a decade.
Next steps will include further bans, stronger rules to stop online sales, and tough action to stop young people being drawn into crime.
Policing Minister, Diana Johnson said: "Too many people have access to weapons that can lead to devastating, life-changing consequences.
“There is no legitimate need for a weapon of this kind to be in our homes or on our streets.
"That is why we will continue to make sure the tightest restrictions are in place to limit the availability of these lethal weapons.”
For more information about the scheme, including how to surrender weapons and claim compensation, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/compensation-scheme-for-zombie-knives-and-machetes