Alongside the upbeat business update, the company has launched a nationwide Trivial Pursuit-themed promotion - giving pubgoers in Lancashire the chance to win prizes including £10,000 in cash.

The trading update covers the 41 weeks to 12 July 2025 and shows like-for-like sales rising 2.9% over the most recent 15-week period, despite comparisons to a strong prior year bolstered by the Euro 2024 football tournament. Excluding that impact, sales were up 4.0%. With improvements over the first half, like-for-like sales are now up 2.0% year-to-date.

Marston’s credits its recent success to tighter margin control, enhanced digital ordering systems, and the rollout of new pub formats. The company has already refurbished 26 sites under new concepts such as "Two Door" and "Grandstand", with more planned before the end of July.

Locally, 28 Marston’s pubs across Lancashire - including The Poacher in Blackpool, The Hesketh’s Arms in Fleetwood, and The Bobbin Mill in Chorley are also taking part in the new Trivial Pursuit campaign, offering customers the chance to ‘Win a Wedge’.

Running until 3 August, the promotion invites guests to test their general knowledge by answering six trivia questions via Marston’s Order & Pay app. Those who answer all six correctly can win instant prizes including free food and drink.

All participants are also entered into a weekly prize draw, with major prizes including holidays, concert tickets, TVs, board games, and a £10,000 grand prize. Some pubs will also host live Trivial Pursuit quiz nights to add to the fun.

For more information on the promotion and a list of participating pubs, visit: www.marstonspubs.co.uk/win-a-wedge

2 . Rose & Crown Inn - 220 Southport Road, Ulness Walton, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 8LP | 4.7 stars (811 reviews) Google Photo Sales

4 . Prince Of Wales - 9-11 Cowling Road, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0QE | 4.6 stars (241 reviews) Google Photo Sales

5 . King Edward VII - Haslingden Road, Guide, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 2NG | 4.6 stars (110 reviews) Google Photo Sales

6 . Railway Chorley - 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0RD | 4.5 stars (330 reviews) Google Photo Sales