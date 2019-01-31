Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw: Small and medium-sized businesses 'most vulnerable to cyber criminals'

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has warned that small and medium-sized businesses are the most vulnerable to cyber criminals, at an event aimed at helping them understand the risks and prevent them becoming victims.

Around 180 people from businesses across the county attended to hear from a number of speakers from a range of different backgrounds, on helping them stay safe in the modern age of technology.

Online crime is one of the biggest challenges facing policing – small and medium-sized businesses are often targeted as many don’t have the correct protections in place or think that criminals only focus on large organisations.

Clive Grunshaw said: “Online crime accounts for over half of all crime committed every day and this is set to grow rapidly. Businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, are one of the main at-risk groups and by highlighting the techniques of online criminals, we can help more people protect themselves and avoid becoming victims.

"Prevention has to be at the forefront of preventing cyber crime, and this is the focus of my Be Cyber Wise campaign and a lot of the great work being done here in Lancashire. By working together in partnership regionally, nationally and internationally, we can stay one step ahead of online criminals in the constantly evolving digital world.”

Detective Inspector Andy Horne, from Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Lancashire Police is committed to tackling all forms of cyber crime, especially where the offenders target the most vulnerable. We focus on 4 P’s – Prevent, Protect, Prepare and Pursue with much of our work about educating people and enterprises around how they can make themselves more secure.”

Last year, the commissioner launched his ‘Be Cyber Wise’ campaign, helping businesses and the public get a clear view of what the cyber risks are and how to improve their online security, alongside highlighting the importance of reporting all online crimes to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.