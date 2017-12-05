Lancashire motorway partially closed after incident

The M65 was partially closed this evening after a vehicle fire.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4.30pm.

The motorway was partially closed and queueing traffic was building up on the M65 Westbound between Junction 5 A6077 Park Road and Junction 3 A675 Bolton Road.

Lanes one and two were closed at Junction 4.

Police closed the road between J5 and J3 to allow emergency services to extinguish the blaze.

Two fire engines from Darwen and Bamber Bridge attended the vehicle fire. The car was well alight on arrival and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish it.

That section of the motorway was later reopened once the fire had been dealt with.