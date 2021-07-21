A notification issued by the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app
Lancashire Covid app 'ping' rate increase revealed: This is how Preston, Burnley, Blackpool, Lancaster and the rest of the county compare

As the number of Covid cases continue to rise in Lancashire, the number of people self-isolating after being 'pinged' by the NHS app is also on the increase.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:12 pm

These latest figures show the number of 'close contact' alerts sent to users of the NHS Covid app in each area of Lancashire in the seven day period up to July 7, 2021 and the increase from the previous week.

1. Blackburn with Darwen

Blackburn with Darwen has seen 'ping' rates decrease by 5.4%, from 448 to 424.

2. Blackpool

Blackpool has seen 'ping' rates increase by 21.4%, from 1202 to 1459.

3. Burnley

Burnley has seen 'ping' rates increase by 14.9%, from 289 to 332.

4. Fylde

Fylde has seen 'ping' rates increase by 5%, from 578 to 607.

