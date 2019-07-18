Lancashire astronomer captures partial lunar eclipse sequence from Spain

Astronomer Len Adam captured the partial eclipse of the Moon in sequence from his observatory in Andalucia, Spain.

The lunar eclipse - when the shadow of the earth gradually, but only partially, covered the face of the Moon - is the last one of 2019 and arrived on an historic day as it was the anniversary of Apollo 11’s launch toward the moon.

Len, author of 'The Time Travelling Stargazer' and 'Imaging the Messier Objects remotely from your laptop', also edits The Bulletin magazine for the national Society for the History of Astronomy.

He said: “It was clear here in Spain so I managed to get a sequence of the partial lunar eclipse which started when the Moon was below my horizon.

"The Moon rose about 10 pm local time and the first image was taken shortly after that.

"It carried on into the early hours of Wednesday, with the final image taken before 2 am."

Although Len lives in Buckshaw Village near Chorley, he spends time in Spain where he has a permanent observatory and time in Norfolk with its dark skies where he is a member of Norwich Astronomical Society. He spends the remainder of the time in Lancashire.

If the skies are cloudy when Len is in Lancashire, he can remotely access telescopes in Australia, New Mexico, California, Spain and Chile.