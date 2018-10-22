Ladies lunch raises money for North West Air Ambulance

A family from Kirkham has raised more than £10,000 for the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) in memory of Steven Garratt, who died following an industrial accident.

Fiona Dugdale and her family hold an annual lunch in aid of the charity, which helped her brother Steven after he fell 30ft from a cherry picker he was using at his firm, Inskip-based Garratt Electrical, in 2010.

The 57- year-old businessman, who lived in Newton-with-Scales, was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital but died from his injuries.

Every year since the tragic accident, Fiona and her family have hosted a Ladies Lunch at Ribby Hall in Wrea Green.

This year’s event raised £1,438, bringing the total amount to more than £10,000.

Fiona said: “Knowing that the North West Air Ambulance airlifted Steven and gave him the best chance of survival is such a comfort to the family and we continue to support them so they can be there for others now and in the future.”

More than 100 local ladies attend the event each year.

Lynne Whittaker, regional fundraiser for the North West Air Ambulance charity, said: “Fiona’s mission is to bring her community and local businesses together to support NWAA.

“We are incredibly grateful to Fiona and her family for their continued support.

“As a charity which is reliant on donations, funds like these are vital for us to continue our lifesaving work in the North West.”

The North West Air Ambulance helicopters fly 365 days a year, with doctors and paramedics on board to provide rapid treatment and hospital transfers across the region.